Since former Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the gates of Europe to mass migration in 2015, immigrants in Germany have committed at least 2.8 million crimes, according to police statistics.

Responding to a parliamentary question from the populist anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Bundestag, the government has disclosed official Police Crime Statistics demonstrating that migrants are overrepresented in criminality.

According to the NIUS news outlet, a total of 2,802,915 criminal cases involved an immigrant in Germany from when Merkel opened the borders in 2015 to 2024. When including immigration offences, this figure rises to over 5.1 million crimes.

The true scale of immigration’s impact on crime in Germany is likely to be much greater, however, given that the statistics do not include permanent residents or migrants who have obtained German citizenship.

Nevertheless, the stats revealed that the number of violent crimes committed by immigrants has risen sharply over the decade, with 12,512 being committed in 2015 to 26,329 in 2024. In total, 218,247 cases were recorded, meaning that immigrants accounted for around 33.8 per cent of violent crimes, despite immigrants only accounting for around 20 per cent of the population.

According to NIUS, Afghans, Iraqis, and Syrians were among the most likely immigrant groups to commit violent crimes.

When broken down by category, immigrants were recorded as committing 11,098 sexual crimes since 2015, including rape and sexual assault. Meanwhile, immigrants accounted for nearly 40,000 robberies and 163,625 cases of dangerous or serious bodily harm. The most prevalent offences committed by immigrants since 2015 were thefts (764,940) and shoplifting (506,034).

Immigrants also appear to commit far more crimes against native Germans than the reverse. Figures from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) showed that in 2022, there were 47,923 German victims of crimes in which the suspect was an immigrant, compared to 12,061 cases in which a German was suspected of a crime against an immigrant.

In addition to regular crimes, Germany has also experienced a raft of terror attacks involving migrants over the past year, including attacks in Mannheim, Solingen, Magdeburg, Aschaffenburg, and Munich.

Despite the deleterious impacts on German society and social cohesion caused by the massive waves of immigrants into the country as a result of her open borders policies, former Chancellor Angela Merkel has consistently maintained that she does not regret the move and that if given the chance, she would “make essentially the same decisions”.