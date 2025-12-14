London Mayor Sadiq Khan Accuses Trump of Having ‘Groomed’ Racists

London’s far-left mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan, has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of having “groomed” racists with his migration-critical rhetoric, as the war of words between the two longtime foes continues.

This week, President Trump claimed that Mayor Khan was in power only because of mass migration to Britain, which has led to large-scale demographic change in London and reduced the White British population in the UK capital to just 37 per cent as of the latest census in 2021.

Speaking to POLITICO, Trump branded Khan as a “disaster”, saying: “He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in.”

“He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place. I love London. I love London. And I hate to see it happen. You know, my roots are in Europe, as you know.”

It came in the wake of the White House warning that Europe faces “civilizational erasure” if globalist leaders continue with their mass migration agendas, which is set to result in “certain Nato members will become majority non-European.”

For his part, Mayor Khan accused President Trump of fostering racism and anti-Islamic sentiment, telling LBC: “There is a direct link between language and how sometimes people can become radicalised, you can call it groomed, and so forth… and we’ve seen in the UK a massive increase in anti-Muslim hatred.”

“Intentionally or unintentionally, you are seeing people who are taking the views of the President of the United States as a green light to behave in a certain way,” he added.

Khan also complained that Trump was “obsessed” with him, saying that “every opportunity the President gets when there’s a microphone placed in front of him, he appears to be obsessing about me. And I’m unclear why.”

In reality, the longstanding feud between the two began in 2015 when Khan publicly criticised then-presidential candidate Trump for calling for a shutdown of Muslim immigration following the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

Khan branded Trump as “divisive” and said that he hopes he lost “badly” against Hillary Clinton. Khan later called for President Trump to be refused a state visit to Britain for using “xenophobia, racism, and ‘otherness’ as an electoral tactic”.

In turn, President Trump branded Khan a “stone-cold loser” for failing to tackle knife crime and terrorism in London.