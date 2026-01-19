The Hungarian government of Viktor Orbán has granted asylum to the former conservative Justice Minister of Poland, who has accused the globalist government in Warsaw of political persecution.

While the 2023 election of Prime Minister Donald Tusk was portrayed by pro-EU establishment voices as a return to normalcy after nearly a decade of rule by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, his reign has been marked by the prosecution of his political rivals and opposition media.

Alleging “political repression”, former PiS Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro announced last week that he has sought asylum in Hungary, claiming that he has become a “target of personal revenge by Donald Tusk and his circle” over his previous role as Attorney General and the “numerous investigations into their corruption and theft” he initiated.

Ziobro went on to accuse the Tusk government of using “Stalinist” tactics against its political opposition, citing moves by the globalist prime minister to reduce the power of judges and other magistrates appointed by the previous Law and Justice party, as well as to end the random selection of judges in cases.

Furthermore, Ziobro claimed that Tusk allies were attempting to use his wife as a “hostage” by threatening to prosecute her over bonuses received for her work at the Link4 insurance company and therefore has also requested that his wife be granted asylum.

“I have decided that I will not allow my children to be deprived of their mother’s care, and I will not allow my wife, in my stead, to become the victim of Donald Tusk’s psychopathic revenge. Therefore, I have requested that she be placed under international protection. The members of the regime currently ruling Poland under Donald Tusk will face severe consequences for employing such brutal and unlawful methods. I will personally take part in this fight to ensure that justice is done,” he wrote.

The former justice minister faces up to 25 years in prison in Poland over his alleged role in the former government’s purchasing of the Israeli Pegasus spyware to supposedly surveil political opponents.

Key Tusk ally and former Interior Minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, said of Ziobro: “Refuge in Hungary is a downright perfect summary of Ziobro’s career. The former Minister of Justice fleeing like a coward from the Polish justice system. Total downfall.”

Tension between the two parties has been high since Eurocrat Tusk took power in Warsaw. Just weeks after taking office, police conducted a sensational police raid on the Presidential Palace, which remained under the control of the conservative Law and Justice party and former President Andrej Duda and his successor Karol Nawrocki.

The raid saw former Polish Home Affairs Minister Mariusz Kamiński and former government minister Maciej Wąsik arrested in the Palace, despite having been provided protection by then-President Duda, who had previously pardoned the pair.

It came shortly after the Tusk government dispatched police to shut down an allegedly conservative-aligned TV station and sacked the heads of public broadcasters such as Polish Radio and the Polish Press Agency (PAP), who had supposedly favoured the former PiS government. The move was uncritically hailed in the Western legacy media as a return to normalcy, as in favouring the liberal government.

The move was sharply criticised by then-Senator JD Vance, who condemned the Biden administration for failing to confront the Tusk government for failing to uphold “media freedom and the rule of law.”