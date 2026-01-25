An illegal migrant with a deportation order has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 90-year-old woman this week in France.

Nice prosecutors said on Saturday evening that they have arrested a 29-year-old illegal migrant from Tunisia over the alleged “rape of a vulnerable person”.

The illegal, who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis at the time of his arrest, admitted to entering the 90-year-old woman’s apartment, but denied that he raped her, according to Le Figaro.

The paper reported that on Thursday evening, police were called to the scene by the alleged victim, who told them that she had suffered “several acts of penetration” and was hospitalised with injuries to her arms, hands and legs.

The suspect was quickly found squatting in an apartment next to the alleged victim with other illegal immigrants.

While he reportedly had no criminal record, the 29-year-old suspect had previously been issued an OQTF (Obligation de Quitter le Territoire Français) order requiring his deportation from France.

The deportation system in France has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years, with several high-profile crimes involving migrants with OQTF orders, including the killing of 19-year-old student Philippine Le Noir de Carlan in Paris in 2024.

The government has a dismal record in removing migrants with OQTF order, with just 9,160 of the 134,000 illegals with deportation orders being kicked out of the country in 2002, a mere 6.9 per cent success rate.

The dismal performance from Paris has seen increased demand for migration reform. According to a survey in October, nine in ten French voters would back a scheme to detain migrants with deportation orders in jail until they are removed from the country.