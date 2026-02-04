Half of Young Men Consider Themselves Nationalists in France: Poll

National pride appears to be alive and well in France, with a survey showing that it remains intact among the French, and that decades of anti-Western propaganda have seemingly failed to take hold.

In contrast to countries like Britain, where national pride has declined sharply in recent years, a poll in France by Destin Commun found that nearly 8 in 10 (78 per cent) say they are proud to be French.

“This pride is consistent across all generations and overwhelmingly supported by all electorates,” the pollster noted.

There appears to be a divide on the issue of nationalism, which Destin Commun narrowly defined as the belief that the “French are better than other nationalities,” rather than simply preferring one’s nation over others or putting its interests first.

According to the survey, just 32 per cent of the public agreed that the French are superior. In contrast, 68 per cent said they were proud to be French but did not consider the French better than other nationalities.

However, perhaps indicating a rightward shift among the next generation, 50 per cent of young French men aged 18 to 24 said they believe their country is superior to others. On the other hand, only 31 per cent of young women agreed with the statement.

The poll found that the main sources of national pride in France were historical heritage, gastronomy, language, the arts, and regional traditions, cited by around nine in ten people.

This was followed by scientific innovations, the welfare state, and individual freedoms, which were cited by over seven in ten.

French national pride perhaps demonstrates resilience against the modern woke movement, which has sought to denigrate all forms of nationalism in Western countries.

Indeed, during the international moral panic following the death of George Floyd in the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron pushed back against the movement, saying in 2021: “The ‘woke’ culture is something very dangerous, and we shouldn’t bring it to France.”

The liberal leader also pushed back against the statue-smashing iconoclasm of Black Lives Matter, declaring in 2020 that “the Republic will not erase any trace, or any name, from its history… it will not take down any statue.”

Commenting on the findings of the poll, director of Destin Commun Laurence de Nervaux said: “Our survey reveals the contrast between the collectively negative perception of our country and the deep and enthusiastic attachment of our fellow citizens to France and everything they share on a daily basis. Far from the clichés about fractures and divisions, it reveals a meaningful, sub-political reality steeped in human connections.”