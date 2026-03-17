Reports: Israel Takes out Two Top Iranian Security Officials

The Israeli military killed two top Iranian security officials in separate overnight strikes, multiple reports Tuesday indicate, further eroding the Islamic dictatorship’s senior leadership and command structure.

AP reports Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said the country’s military eliminated top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in one of the deadly hits.

He was a former nuclear negotiator for Iran and a close ally of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war.

Larijani’s demise comes four days after he marched alongside thousands of Iranians at a Quds Day rally in Tehran where he sneered at U.S. President Donald Trump during a live interview.

He told Trump to “be careful not to be eliminated” during Operation Epic Fury, the American military engagement to neutralize the world’s most prolific terrorist state, as Breitbart News reported.

The Israeli military also announced it killed Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, per AP.

Iranian state media did not immediately confirm either death of the Iranian security officials in what is fast becoming a leadless country.

However, it said a message from Larijani’s office would published shortly.

The AP report notes the killings further strip away top leaders from the Iranian theocracy after the Feb. 28 strike that killed 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated last night and have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program, along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell,” Katz said in a statement.

AFP reports last week a defiant Larijani made one of the most high-profile public appearances by an Iranian official while attending a rally in Tehran.

Iran has yet to confirm whether Larijani and Soleimani have been killed.

More to come…