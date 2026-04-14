Xi Jinping Embraces Spain — ‘On the Right Side of History’ with China

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Spain for being with China in the “right side of history” after meeting with socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Beijing.

Sánchez is presently conducting an official tour of China that saw him meet with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The ongoing visit marks the fourth time Sánchez has visited China in the past four years, seeking to deepen Spain’s political and commercial ties with with the Chinese communist regime.

Per the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi called upon China and Spain to deepen their cooperation in trade, energy, and other areas — and urged both countries to promote “their comprehensive strategic partnership to yield more results and bring more benefits to their people.”

“China and Spain are principled nations that act with moral integrity, and both are willing to stand on the right side of history,” Xi said, and urged Sánchez to “reject a return to the law of the jungle” and “to jointly uphold genuine multilateralism and safeguard peace and development in the world.”

“Let us work together to find ways to strengthen the multilateral system and international law, which are being repeatedly and dangerously undermined at a time when they are needed more than ever,” Sánchez answered to Xi, per the newspaper El País.

Sánchez praised Beijing as a “key global player in resolving the wars ravaging the world” and emphasized that Spain, “a deeply pro-European country,” wants to contribute “actively to the creation of a new global order that will finally bring peace to the world.”

“I find it very difficult to imagine any other parties besides China that could resolve this situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz,” Sánchez said.

“International law is being violated today, fundamentally by one country: the government of Israel,” Sánchez claimed, per the Associated Press. “There is also an absolutely illegal response from the Iranian regime regarding a war that we have described from the very beginning as a mistake and an illegality.”

Xi reportedly described Spain as a “bridge” to the European Union in the encounter between both delegations. El País noted that Sánchez “also served as an European ambassador” in his presence.

“Let us establish a stronger bond between China and the European Union, because if these powers understand and cooperate with one another, they will do so for the benefit of their societies and also for the benefit of stability, peace, and prosperity in the world at this very delicate juncture in international affairs,” Xi said.

“Spain will rise to the historic challenge it faces,” Sánchez claimed, and to be “courageous,” “clear,” and “predictable” in managing Spain’s position.

Sánchez said that he and Xi spoke about the ongoing situation in Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Ukraine — encouraging Beijing to “continue to actively contribute to strengthening the multilateral system.”

“Today, in my meeting with President Xi Jinping, I confirmed that the bond between Spain and China has been strengthened following this official visit,” Sánchez wrote on social media. “In an increasingly uncertain world, Spain is committed to an EU-China relationship based on trust, dialogue, and stability.”

“We must continue moving toward a multipolar order built on respect and pragmatism,” he continued.