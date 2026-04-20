“A country that cannot protect its Jewish community cannot protect anyone” warns Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage as he excoriates the British government for inaction in the face of a rising tide of antisemitic attacks in the country.

It is a “national disgrace” that British Jews are living in “real, physical danger” now for the first time in generations, with attacks against Jewish property increasing, Nigel Farage has said. Writing in an op-ed for the L0ndon-published Jewish Chronicle newspaper, Mr Farage accused the government of “wilfully ignoring a crisis unfolding in plain sight”, of making a lot of noise about the problem but ultimately taking no actual action, and doing nothing to address the root causes.

Of the driving force for these changes, Mr Farage wrote:

…the incitement, the religious indoctrination in mosques, the unrelenting bias against Israel in the media, and the continued tolerance of discrimination against Jewish and Israeli events, businesses, and institutions across the UK… we must confront an uncomfortable truth: much of this hatred has been imported, carried by ideologies fundamentally at odds with British values. Saying this is not prejudice. It is reality. A serious country would confront it. This government refuses to. Instead, it hides behind slogans of tolerance while tolerating the intolerable.

Farage specifically named British hard-left politicians Jeremy Corbyn — a former leader of the Labour Party — and George Galloway and vowed his own political party, Reform, would not “look the other way” or accept antisemitism as normal, stating that such views are “not British”. Making clear he feels this is a problem for the whole nation to be concerned with, Mr Farage warned: “A country that cannot protect its Jewish community cannot protect anyone”.

The extraordinary intervention from the Brexit pioneer, Reform UK leader, and would-be Prime Minister Mr Farage comes as yet another symbol of the Jewish community has come under attack, with a north London synagogue firebombed on Saturday evening. Two males ages 19 and 17 have now been arrested in connection, and police have said they are investigating whether that attack and others in recent weeks may be linked to Iranian intelligence.

This followed an incident at the Israeli embassy on Thursday evening, which was linked to claims by an Iran-linked group Ashab al-Yamin that claimed drones had been flown to the building to drop radiological and carcinogenic material. Earlier in April another London synagogue was subjected to an attempted firebombing, and a Jewish medical charity had four of its ambulances burnt out in March.