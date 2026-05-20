U.S. Vice President JD Vance encouraged the British public protesting against the longstanding government policy of flooding the jobs market with mass migration to “just keep going” and remember “it’s OK” to want to live in a safe, culturally homogenous place.

The U.S. Vice President stood in for press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the White House press briefing room on Tuesday to cover her maternity leave, as reported by Breitbart News, and amid responses for a wide range of questions spoke out about the weekend’s Unite The Kingdom Rally.

The rally, convened by veteran street organiser and child rape gang critic Tommy Robinson, was called on Saturday 16th in defence of freedom of speech, civil liberties, and “our shared British identity, our history, our heritage, and the culture that connects England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland”.

Responding to a question that specifically highlighted protester’s concerns about “mass illegal migration and replacement of British culture”, Vance encouraged Britons who reject the modern paradigm of business-dominated government constantly pushing wages lower through human quantitative easing to keep fighting.

He said:

One of the problems that we have in all of Western societies is that we have a lot of people who have decided — Wall Street bankers, corporate lobbyists, and government officials — that what the United States and what the West need is more and more cheap labour. What we believe in this White House is what we need more and more of is high wages for American workers and investing in our own people. What you see all over the West, and it’s kind of crazy, is this idea that the way to generate prosperity is to bring in millions and millions of unvetted people and drop them into your neighbourhoods, and we simply reject that idea. So to everybody in the UK who rejects that idea, I’d encourage them to just keep on going.

Expressing concern about mass migration and its ill effects has long been portrayed as a simple expression of racism and beneath contempt and in the United Kingdom mass migration has been forced on the public for decades despite repeated election results showing the public mood on the matter.

In the long Tory era the government made play of understanding the concerns of the public, particularly at election time, but privately held voters in contempt and kept the borders firmly wedged open.

The country is now governed by the centre-left-globalist Labour Party of Keir Starmer, and the same effect is achieved with a different public-facing strategy, with supporters of a deportation programme simply labelled as extremist threats to the very social fabric, or “soul” of the country.

Encouraging Britons to simply side-step the criticism and stick to their guns on these deeply important political matters, Vice President Vance reassured that:

It’s OK to want to defend your culture, it’s OK to want to live in a safe neighbourhood, it’s OK to want your job to go to yourself and your neighbours, and not to a stranger who you don’t even know. It is reasonable for the people in Western societies to want to control who comes into their country and who doesn’t. A lot of people — frankly, a lot of people in the media have tried to persuade all of those people that it’s somehow racist to want to protect your borders, even though very often the very people who are most affected by low wage immigration are lower income black and Hispanic Americans right here in the United States of America, and I guarantee that’s true in the UK. So we believe in making America Great Again, you can’t do that unless you protect your borders, I’d encourage our friends in the UK to follow the same path.

Vance’s remarks are part of a series of such made by the Vice President to offer morale support to European sovereigntists and conservatives since he took office under President Donald Trump last year.

The first and most prominent of these interjections was his Munich Security Conference speech in February 2025 when he accused European leaders of ever-less-liberal attitudes, stating: “If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor for that matter is there anything you can do for the American people”.