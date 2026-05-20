JD Vance: High Wages Are Better than High Migration

High wages are better than high migration, Vice President JD Vance told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

“What we believe in this White House is what we need more and more of is high wages for American workers and investing in our own people,” Vance told the roomful of reporters. He added:

What you see all over the West, and it’s kind of crazy, is this idea that the way to generate prosperity is to bring in millions and millions of unvetted people and drop them into your neighborhoods, and we simply reject that idea.

“One of the problems that we have in all of Western societies is that we have a lot of people who have decided — Wall Street bankers, corporate lobbyists, and government officials — that what the United States and what the West need is more and more cheap labor,” he added.

Trump’s popular immigration policies are backed by 97 percent of GOP voters, according to a new poll of 1,507 registered voters that was funded by the New York Times.

Many influential tech billionaires and investors, however, resist any cuts to damaging blue-collar or white-collar migration — despite GOP support for their business goals.

Vance’s answer came after a reporter asked him to comment on nationalist demonstrations in London over the weekend. Vance answered with a populist, pan-nationalist response:

To everybody in the UK who rejects that [cheap labor] idea, I’d encourage them to just keep on [demonstrating]. It’s OK to want to defend your culture, it’s OK to want to live in a safe neighborhood, it’s OK to want your job to go to yourself and your neighbors, and not to a stranger who you don’t even know. It is reasonable for the people in Western societies to want to control who comes into their country and who doesn’t. A lot of people — frankly, a lot of people in the media have tried to persuade all of those people that it’s somehow racist to want to protect your borders, even though very often the very people who are most affected by low wage immigration are lower income black and Hispanic Americans right here in the United States of America.

“We believe in making America great again,” Vance said, adding: “You can’t do that unless you protect your borders [and] I’d encourage our friends in the UK to follow the same path.”

Under Trump’s low-migration, high-deportation reforms, Americans’ wages are up, housing costs are down, and crime is dropping.

Also, corporations are spending heavily on AI and robots to help Americans become more productive — and so earn more wages for each working hour.

His economic reforms, however, are opposed by establishment Republicans and their progressive partners -many of whom are funded by investors who gain from an inflow of low-wage, government-aided migrants.

Trump’s pro-citizen, pro-wage policy is deeply opposed by Democrats, who instead want to win votes with promises to make daily life more affordable for migrants and citizens via government benefits and regulations.

In January, for example, Rep Tom Suozzi (D-NY) complained that the Democrats’ big-government “Affordability” pitch is the high-migration, cheap-labor policy that is threatened by the rising wages made possible by Trump’s modest immigration reforms.

“We have to expand the Affordability Agenda beyond just health insurance,” said Suozzi, adding:

We have to look at all the different factors, even the immigration policy, where we have a million and a half less [migrant] people in the workforce right now, it’s causing more overtime and having to hire people at higher wages. These are all upward pressure[s] on people’s prices.

Suozzi is a strong supporter of the wage-cutting “Dignidad” amnesty bill pushed by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) and many business lobbies.