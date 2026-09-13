Boris Johnson was reportedly forced to evacuate from his train travelling from Ukraine to Poland after the rail line was struck in a Russian drone strike.

According to reports, Mr Johnson was returning from the YES international security conference in Kyiv when he and others were woken up on their train at around 5am local time on Sunday morning by guards after another train was struck on the line ahead near Volyn, near the Polish border.

London’s Daily Telegraph reported that the former prime minister was unharmed and that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Johnson has long stood as one of Ukraine’s top international allies, with the British politician taking an early hawkish stance towards the Russian invasion, including by sending British anti-tank weapons and billions in aid to Ukraine during his time in office.

His staunch support for the Ukrainian war effort won Johnson many admirers in Ukraine, with the former UK leader even having pastries named after him in Kyiv.

A poll published in June of 2022 found that he was the most popular foreign leader in Ukraine, with a 90 per cent approval rating, putting Johnson on par with Zelensky at the time.

In addition to the former UK prime minister, the train was also carrying diplomats and politicians from other European nations, including former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and German Green MP Robin Wagener, who told Der Spiegel: “These drone attacks are blind terror against Ukrainian civilians and a dangerous escalation in Putin’s war.”

“Russia is becoming more and more unscrupulous and is setting fires right on the border with the European Union and NATO. We must finally set clear limits to this terror,” Wagner added.

The apparent Russian drone strike also reportedly caused alarm across the border, with Polish Air Force fighter jets being scrambled in case drones entered their territory.

Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Russia may soon intensify attacks near European borders in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

“Russia already decided to engage in provocative attacks on border crossing points, for example in Moldova,” he said on Thursday. “We expect similar actions regarding border crossings with Ukraine in other countries as well, including Poland.”