Actors unknown used the Dutch national railway’s own safety systems against it in a massive, coordinated nationwide act of sabotage, bringing trains to a standstill on Tuesday.

Police and domestic intelligence are investigating after saboteurs brought large sections of the nation’s railway network to a halt on Tuesday, leading to considerable knock-on effects on both roads and railways abroad, including delays to international trains.

There have been no trains at all across swathes of the northern and central Netherlands after objects were attached to the rails in at least 30 known locations. Remarkably, the national railway operator says that in some places where the obstacles had been cleared, new ones were quickly placed in the same location again once engineers and police had left the scene.

The nationwide coordinated sabotage campaign has used the railway’s own safety systems against it, with metal objects “deliberately placed” across the two tracks. Modern railways use electrical circuits between the two rails to detect where trains are and are not, the presence of a train’s wheels and axle spanning the two tracks closes the circuit and alerts the signalling system to its location.

By manually shorting the circuit, the saboteurs were able to trick the automatic system into turning the signals across the network red to prevent phantom trains from crashing into each other, which in turn forced the real trains to halt as well.

A railway spokesman said: “They were placed there deliberately… Because the pipes are lying on the track, so-called sectional disruptions occur. The computer system then receives a signal that the track is occupied at that location… We are finding them in multiple locations spread across the country”.

In a later update that increased the number of known sabotage locations from 27 to 30, the rail network added:

…it appears to be an intentional disruption of train traffic caused by human action. Who is responsible for this and what the motive is is not yet known. A total of over 30 disruptions were reported today due to material on the tracks. Not all of them have been resolved yet; we are still working on clearing the disruptions. Multiple reports were made at some locations. We removed materials found in the track, but later received another report of a malfunction at the same location.

In some locations, these conductive items were 1.5-meter metal pipes — just long enough to rest atop the two tracks, which, at standard gauge, stand four feet, eight and a half inches apart — and in others, ordinary car jump-start cables clipped onto the two rails accomplished the same job.

While in most cases this form of sabotage would be comparatively harmless to life compared to deliberately derailing trains, as it forces the railway to stop trains by triggering red light signals, in cases where the track is sabotaged and a train is already close, the obstruction would not be detected. Indeed, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that a train did hit a metal pole in at least one case this morning, although fortunately there were no injuries.

Police are investigating the sabotage and have made no public statement on any suspects. No groups have yet come forward to claim responsibility for bringing nearly an entire European nation’s railway network to a standstill, and some campaign groups — including Extinction Rebellion and a Farmers’ protest movement — have spoken out to deny any knowledge.

The Dutch AIVD (General Intelligence and Security Service) is assisting the investigation and says it is focusing on identifying who is behind the sabotage. The national counter-terrorism centre declined to comment. The fact that, in some locations, this short-circuiting of the railway’s safety systems has occurred multiple times in one day suggests the attack is essentially ongoing, although train services are beginning to resume across the Netherlands as of Tuesday afternoon.

Because of the nature of the sabotage, which introduced phantom trains to the network, in several locations, level crossings were automatically activated to protect drivers from approaching trains that didn’t exist, spreading the network chaos onto the roads too.

This was not the only disturbance to Dutch roads on Tuesday morning, as farmer groups protesting against extreme environmentalist laws being forced on the country by the European Union dumped burning bales of hay onto major roads to disrupt traffic.

The hay bale protest, along with a paint-throwing protest in The Hague, was intended to impact Tuesday’s Prinsjesdag, a Royal procession to the nation’s Parliament to open a new governing season, akin to the State Opening of Parliament in the United Kingdom.

Tuesday’s coordinated sabotage campaign in the Netherlands is just the latest in a series of such attacks in recent years, which in many cases are either claimed by or blamed on hard-left anarchists and environmental extremists. Just last Friday, potential sabotage was suspected after a train derailed in western France near Cléon, injuring dozens and critically injuring an 18-year-old woman.

As well as railway networks, climate extremists have targeted power infrastructure. The decentralised nature of both networks and the widespread disruption possible makes them apparently attractive targets for would-be extremists and left-wing terrorists, given that the widely spread infrastructure is difficult to closely watch, harden, or fortify.

In at least one case, European railways have been sabotaged by state actors, with Russia blamed for a bombing of a Polish railway in a “false flag” attack last year.

Germany’s power networks have also been repeatedly sabotaged by the hard left in recent months. Just last week, it is believed an extremist used dozens of homemade rockets to knock out high-voltage power substations to sabotage coal power plants nationwide, and Berlin’s power network is sometimes subjected to acts of arson with considerable knock-on effects. Summarising these attacks from previous reports: