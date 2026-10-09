Traditional Christmas cards are now being called winter cards at a school in Scotland to protect feelings while showing “value and respect” for classroom diversity.

The Times reports the deputy head at Kaimhill primary school in Aberdeen had received an abusive and threatening phone call after an email went out to parents explaining the change in nomenclature, which had had been widely shared on social media platform X.

The school notification read:

To reflect this inclusivity in our communications we refer to seasonal cards as winter cards rather than Christmas cards. This terminology helps ensure that our language is welcoming and inclusive of all members of our school community. Of course families are free to refer to these cards as Christmas cards if they wish.

The email to parents added: “Thank you for understanding and continued support in helping us foster an inclusive, respectful and welcoming environment for everyone.”

A screenshot of the email circulated on social media prompted an online backlash with the school facing accusations of trying to cancel Christmas.

Reacting to the email, one parent said: “This woke nonsense needs to stop.” Another said: “Who is getting paid to destroy our customs and traditions?” Another added, “This is just utter madness. Why are they cancelling Christmas for kids?”

Kaimhill Primary, which is located in the Garthdee area of the Granite City, has a number of festive events planned this year, including a party, fair and carol singing, reports the Daily Record.

This is not the first time the notion of Christmas as a broad community celebration of Christianity has been challenged.

In 2023 the English city of Bradford announced that for the Christmas season that year it would raise a “multi-faith festive tree” in the yet another assault on Christianity and its cultural vestiges, as Breitbart News reported.

In an apparent attempt to placate the native British population, the vast majority of whom celebrate Christmas, a traditional Christmas tree was also allowed to accompany the “multi-faith” tree.