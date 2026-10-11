Tiger Kills Man Who Entered Big Cat Enclosure at English Wildlife Park

LONDON (AP) – A man died Saturday after he entered the tiger enclosure at a wildlife park in northern England and was attacked by one of the animals, police said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near the city of Doncaster after the incident was reported at about 1:35 p.m., but the victim died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

The tiger was not injured and remained inside the enclosure during the incident, the force said.

The wildlife park was evacuated after the attack and officers remained at the scene Saturday night as they investigated.

“We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened,” the wildlife park said in a statement posted on its website.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park began operations in 2009, with its “Land of the Tigers” attraction opening in 2011.

The attraction is a purpose-built two-acre reserve for endangered Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers. The enclosure includes a 300-meter (yard) raised walkway that allows visitors to watch the big cats roam through woodlands and grasslands or playing in a waterfall pool, the park says on its website.