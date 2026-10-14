Drill Baby Drill: Trump Says ‘Massive’ Oil, Gas and Mineral Exploration in Greenland Good to Go

“Massive” oil, gas and mineral exploration is set to begin across “our new and beautiful Greenland ” President Donald Trump announced early Wednesday.

The president did not detail exactly which projects stand ready in the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark but was happy to say the green light has been given.

Trump posted the news on his Truth Social platform.

“Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” Trump said in the post, adding “the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost… anywhere in the World.”

He called Greenland “second to none” for joint U.S. and European security, saying any future attack on America would have to pass through the Arctic island.

Greenland “from a Security Purpose in the Defense and Offense of both the United States of America, and Europe, is second to none,” Trump said on Truth Social.

He added any future attacks on the U.S. would have to cross Greenland, “where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived.”

The U.S., Denmark and Greenland last month signed an agreement after Trump’s repeated push to maximise security for the island after initial resistance by many European allies.

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Dating back to his first term, Trump stressed the importance of Greenland as it related to Arctic security, and the matter remained a priority when he returned to the White House in 2025, as Breitbart News reported.

The deal expands the U.S. military’s role in Greenland and paves the way for two ⁠new military bases and ​Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defence system.

It also reaffirms Danish sovereignty and the Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.