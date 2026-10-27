The British government has announced an independent review into the circumstances surrounding the murder of teen Henry Nowak and whether police failed to prevent his death at the hands of a Sikh knifeman in December of last year.

Following accusations of two-tier policing, the Home Office said on Tuesday that it would launch an independent review into preventing Vickrum Digwa from stabbing the 18‑year‑old university student to death and whether the actions of the officers who attended the scene responded properly.

When police arrived on the scene, after Digwa had used a ceremonial Sikh blade to stab Nowak, officers were recorded as accepting false claims from the knifeman and his family — who hid the weapon — that the dying teen had used racial slurs against him. Meanwhile, officers largely ignored Nowak’s pleas and even handcuffed the dying victim. In response to him informing the officers that he had been stabbed and could not breathe, a policeman infamously replied: “You’ve been stabbed? Don’t think you have, mate.”

Despite it taking officers eight minutes to realise Nowak was stabbed, the Hampshire Police have claimed that due to the deep wounds, there was nothing that the officers could have done to save his life. Still, the force issued a public apology earlier this year for the decision to handcuff the 18-year-old as he bled out. Controversially, the officers reportedly never handcuffed Digwa, even during the four days he spent in police detention before being charged with Nowak’s death.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Monday that the former Lord Chancellor, Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC, will lead the independent review, and that a report on “whether opportunities were missed to prevent Henry’s murder, examining what was known about the perpetrator, Vickrum Digwa, in the 5 years before the attack” should be presented by March of next year. It has yet to be announced when the findings on the actions of the officers who attended the scene will be made public.

Commenting on the review, Home Secretary Mahmood said: “Henry was just 18 years old, with his whole life ahead of him. His murder was a horrific and senseless crime, and my thoughts remain with his family and friends, who have endured unimaginable loss and heartbreak.

“The Nowak family have shown extraordinary courage and dignity in their pursuit of answers. Henry’s case has raised serious and legitimate questions about whether more could have been done to prevent this tragedy, and about the response of public authorities in its aftermath.

“This review will leave no stone unturned in seeking those answers. I am grateful to Alex Chalk for agreeing to lead this important work. He brings considerable experience and expertise, and I know he will conduct the review with the rigour, independence and seriousness that Henry’s case demands.”

The family of Nowak also expressed gratitude for the review, saying in a statement: “At last, some positive news. Today’s announcement of the Henry Nowak Independent Review is a significant moment in our fight for justice.”

The family said that they have faced an “immense” emotional toll in fighting to receive the truth about the death of Henry.

“We hope this review, alongside the ongoing investigations and inquest, will finally uncover the full truth and deliver the accountability and meaningful change we have fought so hard for. Our experience of the criminal justice system has been deeply disappointing, and we are determined that no other family should have to endure what we have,” they said.

“This is an important step forward, but there is still a long road ahead. We will not stop fighting until we secure the answers, accountability and meaningful change that Henry, and every family in this country, deserves.”

For his part, Alex Chalk KC said that there are “serious questions” over whether local government agencies and police failed to reckon with complaints over the violent behaviour of Digwa during the lead-up to him killing Nowak.

“My review will follow the evidence without fear or favour. It will also examine how public authorities treated the Nowak family at a time of unimaginable pain. They deserve nothing less,” he said.

However, some expressed scepticism, suggesting the government was trying to stifle the controversy with a drawn-out review process.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage remarked: “What Shabana isn’t telling you is that this review will take 5 months. This is totally unacceptable. The authorities are hoping we will all just forget about this horrific murder.”