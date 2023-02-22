Franklin Graham: World Is Inching Closer and Closer to ‘Armageddon’

ROME — Celebrated Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham said on Ash Wednesday the world seems to be drawing closer to Armageddon as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

“It seems as if our world is inching closer and closer every day to Armageddon,” Rev. Graham wrote on a Facebook post. “We need to pray that God would open up a door for Russia’s President Putin and Ukraine’s President Zelensky to find a resolution to this war.”

“It will require give and take,” Graham told his 10 million Facebook followers. “No one will walk away a complete winner, but there has to be compromise to bring this madness to an end.”

“President Biden nor any man is capable of bringing about this resolution without God’s help,” he concluded.

Last month, Rev. Graham visited Ukraine together with Ukrainian Elizabeth Groff and news anchor Greta Van Susteren to deliver the 200 millionth Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift to the war-torn country on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse, the charity of which Graham is president.

“Did you know that the Bible tells us that God loves us, and that everyone is special to Him?” Graham asked the 75 children gathered for the meeting.

“God knows your name. He knows how many hairs that you have on your head. He knows everything about your life — and He loves you! And the Bible tells us that God loves us so much that He sent His Son from Heaven to this earth to save us,” he said.

Thomas D. Williams is Breitbart Rome Bureau Chief and the author of The Coming Christian Persecution.