Reverend Franklin Graham on Sunday asked people to intercede through prayer for former President Donald Trump following an apparent second assassination attempt.

“It’s evening here in Rome where I am, but the news is reporting that shots were fired in President @realDonaldTrump’s vicinity in Florida. There aren’t many details available yet, but as they try to determine what exactly happened, this is a strong reminder that we need to pray for this man,” Graham wrote in a social media post:

Social media users reacted to his post with many telling Graham they were already on it. “Pray without ceasing…” one person wrote, while another individual said, “I pray Lord for Donald Trumps safety!!!! Amen.”

“In prayer for him daily,” someone else commented.

Trump is safe following what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said was an apparent second assassination attempt against the former president this year, Breitbart News reported on Sunday. The first attempt was during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July when a bullet struck Trump’s ear and left his face bloodied as he was speaking to the crowd.

Trump was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach on Sunday when law enforcement authorities apparently encountered a man who had tried to assassinate the former president at the location. The report continued:

There are conflicting details and reports pouring out of official and unofficial sources, but Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. said on social media that an AK-47 was smuggled into the bushes on the golf course. There are other reports that the man had also smuggled a Go-Pro camera, presumably to film an effort to do so.