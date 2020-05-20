North Carolina Boy Donates Birthday Money to Cancer Research

Ever since he was six years old, a North Carolina boy has been setting aside birthday money to donate it to cancer research.

Before Bryson Mittman was born, his grandfather had been diagnosed with blood cancer. But when Bryson turned six years old, he decided to give his birthday money to help his grandfather out instead of using the money on himself.

“I didn’t want presents that year,” Bryson, now 9, told WRAL. “I just helped my granddad out.”

Now, every year, Bryson refuses to take presents for himself. Instead, he asks that the money be donated to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

His mother says it was Bryson’s idea to donate the money, adding that she taught both her children about “the importance of giving back to people” at such a young age.

Bryson’s grandfather, Gilbert Casterlow, received his cancer diagnosis in 2004. He said he has had a few health scares but is doing well overall.

“It just makes me feel proud. I think it helps me stay healthier just knowing the level of support that I have,” said Casterlow. “I’ll keep hanging in here. Maybe I’ll be around when Bryson finishes college.”

Bryson has some dreams for the future, including owning several barbershops and going to play football for North Carolina A&T, where his grandfather once taught as a math professor and worked as an administrator.