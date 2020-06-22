FDA Warns of 9 Possibly Harmful Hand Sanitizers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put out a warning about nine potentially harmful hand sanitizers made in Mexico that contain a toxic ingredient.

The agency said consumers should not use hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico because it might contain methanol, which can be toxic if ingested or rubbed into the skin.

According to the FDA, the following list of products are affected:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said in a statement. “Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.”

Methanol exposure can result in vomiting, permanent nervous system damage, and even death, the FDA warned.

The agency has said it has told Eskbiochem to take their hand sanitizer products off the market, but the company has not responded.

“Therefore, FDA recommends consumers stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers,” the agency said.

There are no reports of injuries from using the affected hand sanitizers so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people use alcohol-based hand-sanitizers with at least 60 percent ethanol.