Six-Year-Old Boy Rescues Younger Sister from Charging Dog

A six-year-old boy is being praised for his heroic efforts after he survived multiple dog bites to his face while trying to save his younger sister from a charging dog.
The boy’s aunt said in an Instagram post that her nephew, Bridger Walker, may have saved his sister’s life by blocking the charging dog from getting to her.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Bridger’s aunt, Nikki, said her nephew suffered several bites to his face and head.
“We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks,” his aunt said in the post.
Nikki Walker said he grabbed his sister by the hand and ran to safety after he was bitten.
The boy later told his aunt, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the Instagram post.
Bridger reportedly received 90 stitches to his face and head.
Bridger’s bravery caught the eye of several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo:
Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration…
Nikki Walker added that anyone who is wondering about a GoFundMe account should instead redirect their efforts toward the Wounded Warrior Project or Mission 22, both organizations that help veterans.
She did say, however, that Bridger is a huge fan of collecting rocks and is interested in science and geology, adding that anyone interested in sending him rocks can do at the following address:
Bridger Walker
P.O. Box 22141
Cheyenne, WY 82003
