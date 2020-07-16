Six-Year-Old Boy Rescues Younger Sister from Charging Dog

A six-year-old boy is being praised for his heroic efforts after he survived multiple dog bites to his face while trying to save his younger sister from a charging dog.

The boy’s aunt said in an Instagram post that her nephew, Bridger Walker, may have saved his sister’s life by blocking the charging dog from getting to her.

Bridger’s aunt, Nikki, said her nephew suffered several bites to his face and head.

“We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks,” his aunt said in the post.

Nikki Walker said he grabbed his sister by the hand and ran to safety after he was bitten.

The boy later told his aunt, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the Instagram post.

Bridger reportedly received 90 stitches to his face and head.

Bridger’s bravery caught the eye of several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo:

Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration…

Nikki Walker added that anyone who is wondering about a GoFundMe account should instead redirect their efforts toward the Wounded Warrior Project or Mission 22, both organizations that help veterans.

She did say, however, that Bridger is a huge fan of collecting rocks and is interested in science and geology, adding that anyone interested in sending him rocks can do at the following address:

Bridger Walker

P.O. Box 22141

Cheyenne, WY 82003