Los Angeles Bans Outdoor Dining for at Least Three Weeks

Public health officials in Los Angeles County ordered a ban on outdoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars on Tuesday, to become effective at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County’s Public Health Department declared on Tuesday that “surging COVID-19” necessitates the decree “to avoid overwhelming our hospitals and healthcare staff” and “save lives.”

Public Health to Modify Health Officer Order to Restrict Dining at Restaurants, Breweries, Wineries and Bars Amid Surge in Cases. 5-Day Average of New Cases is 4,097. View https://t.co/SBU9B0eAy1 for more. pic.twitter.com/JqGl6h1kwn — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 22, 2020

Bill Melugin, a correspondent with a local Fox News affiliate, reported on Los Angeles’s public health authorities’ claims:

THREAD: A summary of what we just heard from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

1) They have no data/numbers tying outdoor dining to surge in cases in LA.

2) They based decision off a national CDC study that didn't discern indoor/outdoor dining – "best info we have". — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 24, 2020

These public health officials make hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. They are paying two PR firms millions of dollars to guide their messaging. It is unfathomable that once again, knowing they would be asked bout this, Dr. Ferrer deferred, and had no data to back her up. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 24, 2020

BREAKING: L.A. County Board of Supervisors motion to overturn the Health Department's decision to restrict outdoor dining FAILS by a vote of 3-2. Sheila Kuehl, Mark Ridley Thomas, & Hilda Solis vote to keep the restriction. Kathryn Barger & Janice Hahn voted against it. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 24, 2020

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the city’s public health department, urged a broader shutdown of all gatherings — public or private — with the exceptions of church services and protests.

NEW: Dr. Barbara Ferrer just recommended to the LA County Board of Supervisors that all public or private gatherings outside of one's household be prohibited except for outdoor church services and protests, citing rising cases and a fear that hospitals will be overrun. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 24, 2020

NEW: Supervisor @JaniceHahn just pressed the Health Department very thoroughly on their numbers/science, and tells them she will oppose their decision to restrict outdoor dining, joining Supervisor Kathryn Barger in opposition. The Health Department had few answers. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 24, 2020

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the county’s public health department order. Despite dozens of stakeholders calling in — the meeting was held digitally via video conference, ostensibly due to coronavirus concerns — the board voted 3-2 to uphold the shutdown order against food and drink service businesses.

Kathryn Barger, who chairs the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, was one of two board members voting to overturn the lockdown order. She described it as “arbitrary” and claimed it would increase the spread of coronavirus by encouraging “private gatherings.”

There is no data to support closing restaurants. This action was arbitrary and only further encourages private gatherings, which is where the virus is actually spreading. (1) pic.twitter.com/gxRDxNZU0c — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) November 24, 2020

The L.A. City Council overwhelming voted today to keep restaurants open, and our own Board received more than 3,000 public comments in favor of allowing businesses to remain open. (4/4) — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) November 24, 2020

Prior to this most recent decree against restaurants and bars, Los Angeles-based food and drink businesses were mandated to operate at reduced capacity. Restaurant employees were also required to wear plastic face shields while working.

Los Angeles’s officials are considering a “three-week stay-at-home order” denying freedom of movement to anyone not deemed an “essential worker” or procuring “essential services.”