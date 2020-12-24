LISTEN: Joe and Jill Biden Sing ‘Happy Birthday, Dr. Fauci’

President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady-to-be Dr. Jill Biden sang “Happy Birthday” to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday, marking his 80th birthday.

In a tweet by Dr. Biden, which her husband retweeted, the two sang “Happy Birthday, Dr. Fauci,” in different keys.

Happy Birthday Dr. Fauci 💕 pic.twitter.com/fhdVvtHvvy — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 24, 2020

Dr. Fauci became a hero to the left, largely through his support for shutting down the U.S. economy, as Democrats were attracted to lockdowns as their preferred approach to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

In campaign rhetoric during the presidential election, Biden contrasted Fauci’s approach to President Donald Trump’s supposed rejection of science — even though Trump had largely followed Fauci’s advice. Biden also said he would not take a coronavirus vaccine that President Trump had recommended, unless Dr. Fauci had also approved it.

Also on Thursday, Dr. Fauci admitted having shifted the goalposts on “herd immunity,” acknowledging that he had slowly raised his estimate of the percentage of the population that would need to be immunized against coronavirus as more people indicated a willingness to take the vaccine.

Earlier this week, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed December 24 — Christmas Eve — to be “Dr. Anthony Fauci Day,” in recognition of his birthday and his work on the pandemic.

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

It was the latest of many honors Dr. Fauci has received, which included the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals baseball game.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

Fauci’s delivery, as seen above, left much to be desired.

