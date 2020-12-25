A veteran and his family in Tarboro, North Carolina, settled into their mortgage-free home Wednesday thanks to two generous organizations.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Clint Myatt and his wife, Jacki, did not think homeownership was possible until they received the keys to the house donated by Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

But that was not the only surprise they got for Christmas this year.

When the Myatt’s and their six kids stepped into the home, they found furniture, gifts, a pantry filled with food, and money to help with moving expenses.

“This home is perfect for us. It’s close to a community college that offers courses I need to transition into my new civilian career of being a nuclear medicine technician,” said Myatt, who is a Purple Heart recipient.

The veteran was badly injured during his second deployment in Afghanistan in 2010 when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device:

After several days in the hospital, Myatt was moved to the Wounded Warriors Recovery Center where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Myatt returned to take back his platoon a few weeks later and finished the deployment as planned. He then was deployed once more and, upon his return, was assigned to domestic posts before he retired in 2018.

“We are honored and excited to present Sgt. Myatt and his family with a home for the holidays,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, who is head of housing affordability philanthropy at Wells Fargo.

“Having a safe and affordable place to call home is an essential pathway for wellness, dignity, and economic opportunity, and we will continue to create opportunities for veteran families to have a sanctuary,” she continued.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation shared a photo of the Myatt family outside their home:

On Dec 23rd & just in time for #Christmas, we worked together w/ @WellsFargo to donate 100% a mortgage-free home in Tarboro, NC to #USMCVeteran Clint Myatt and his family. #WelcomeHome! Please join us in congratulating this true American Hero. #HelpingHeroes pic.twitter.com/Y3ubdlTEpf — Military Warriors (@WarriorsSupport) December 23, 2020

“On December 24, my wife Jacki and I, will celebrate 17 years of marriage. This home is a Christmas and anniversary gift all in one. We are truly blessed!” Myatt said in expressing his thanks.