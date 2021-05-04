Nolte: Bidens Go Maskless During Visit with Elderly, Frail Carters

If you want to know what His Fraudulency really believes about masks, feast your eyes upon the guy who wore a mask during a Zoom call…

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

Yep, that’s right… Without wearing a mask, His Fraudulency Joe Biden got all physically cozy with 93-year-old Rosalyn Carter.

Yep, that’s right… Without wearing a mask, the Reverend-Doctor Jill Biden got all physically cozy with 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, a two-time cancer survivor.

And then — get this — after they left the Carter home, His Fraudulency and the Reverend-Doctor performed mask theater, they WORE THEIR MASKS OUTSIDE for the television cameras. See below:

So, if I’m understanding all this, these are Joe Biden’s totally arbitrary and anti-science masking rules…

When you’re fully vaccinated (and the Bidens are), you need to wear a mask outdoors, even if you’re by yourself, even if you’re with your spouse, who is also fully vaccinated. You also need to continue to wear a mask indoors when fully vaccinated. As you will see below, Biden believes this is “your patriotic duty for God’s sake.”

But when you’re indoors with two very frail people in their nineties, you can rip the mask off and hug it up!

Now, CDC guidelines say it’s okay for the fully vaccinated to be together indoors without a mask and without social distancing. The Carters are fully vaccinated, which means the hideous Bidens did not violate CDC rules.

But the hideous Bidens don’t care about CDC rules. The hideous Bidens want us all wearing masks even after we’re vaccinated and whether we’re inside or outside. That’s why they wear their masks outside, to emotionally blackmail us with their virtueless, anti-science virtue signaling

Here’s Joe saying exactly that on the far-left Today Show just last week after being asked why, after he’s been vaccinated, he continues to wear a mask outdoors and indoors: “[I]t’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact. It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake.”

Here’s the full transcript:

NBC’s Craig Melvin: CDC guidance this week about outdoor mask wearing. A lot of folks excited that they can now shed these masks if they’ve been double vaccinated. Are you going to be one of these folks now? We no longer going to see the President of the United States outside with a mask on? His Fraudulency Joe Biden: Sure, sure. I mean, but what I’m going to do though, because the likelihood of my being able to be outside and people not come up to me is not very, very high. So it’s like, look, you and I took our masks off when I came in because look at the distance we are. But if we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d make you to have a mask, even though we both been vaccinated. And so it’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact. It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake. It’s making sure that your wife, your children, if in fact they haven’t been vaccinated, making sure that they’re not going to get sick.

It’s a patriotic duty for God’s sake!

Patriotic duty!!!!!!!!!!

And why is it a PATRIOTIC DUTY for a fully vaccinated person to continue to wear a mask in and out of doors??? Because it’s a “small precaution to take that has a profound impact.”

A profound impact!!!!!

Joe Biden on mask mandate orders: "It’s about patriotism. It’s about being patriotic. It’s about saving lives, for real. I’m— this is not hyperbole. It’s about being patriotic." https://t.co/Slpqqn7UmM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 18, 2020

So what anti-vaxxer Slow Joe is saying is that even after you’ve been vaccinated, nothing changes, the risk is still too great to do something as reckless as wearing a mask outdoors. But…

Boy, oh, boy, but will you look at that picture…

Just look at it…

As we all know, there’s nothing riskier in this pandemic than being around the frail and elderly, and while I mean no disrespect towards the former president and his wife (God bless them both), they define elderly and frail…

Nonetheless, here’s His Fraudulency and the Reverend-Doctor proving everything they say about masks is total bullshit, proving they know it’s safe to not wear a mask after you’ve been vaccinated, and proving it with their actions, proving it by “exposing” not just the elderly and frail, but a former American president and first lady…

And then, right after hugging it up maskless with the Carters, both of these godless frauds put theirs masks back on outside for the television cameras. Yep, they strapped that emotional blackmail to their smug faces and strutted around like that makes them Super Patriots superior to the rest of us slobs.

If he’s awake yet, His Fraudulency must be furious at the Carters for releasing a photograph that exposes every word of his mask talk as a hypocritical lie.

Let me tell you what that picture proves… It proves what Biden really believes… If everyone is vaccinated, it’s safe to remove your mask and hug even those who are the most vulnerable to the China Virus.

And if that’s the case, if the vaccine allows us to engage in the riskiest behavior there is, Biden wearing his pompous mask while outdoors is nothing less than a propaganda symbol of his fascist desire to keep us down, to keep us and our children in these oppressive masks forever, and that speaks volumes about his monstrous lack of character.