A soon-to-be high school graduate named Marley Comito wanted to snap a special picture so much, she went over 1,000 miles to get it.

Comito returned to Minnesota on Thursday after a surprise trip to Newark, New Jersey, to visit her grandmother, Pamela Green, who was supposed to fly to Minnesota on Friday to see Marley receive her diploma next week, according to KARE 11.

However, she fell and fractured her pelvis in the days leading up to her trip.

According to Marley, her beloved grandmother was “devastated… not about the injury, but because of the fact that they (her grandparents) could no longer get a picture of me with my cap and gown.”

In the meantime, Comito came up with an idea to visit the hospital in New Jersey and get that very special photo, so she and her mother, Twin Cities journalist Jordana Green, found a flight and Hopkins High School lent the girl a cap and gown.

Once Marley landed in New Jersey, her uncle picked her up and in no time they were standing outside her grandmother’s hospital room.

Green shared the clip of the surprise, writing, “Mom broke her pelvis this weekend and can’t come to my oldest’s #graduation so we brought the #grad to her!”

It took a moment before the grandmother realized what was going on when Marley pulled back the curtain around her bed.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed as Marley smiled at her:

“I wanted to take a picture with you!” Marley explained.

“I can’t believe it. Oh, Marley, I can’t believe it!” her grandmother told her before the two embraced.

Following the touching reunion, Twitter users wished Pamela a speedy recovery and one called the video “So very wonderful!!!”

“Good old fashioned happiness! Graduation is such a glorious time! Congratulations mazel tov,” another person commented.