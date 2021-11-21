Disney Halts Vaccine Requirement for Workers in Florida After DeSantis Signs Legislation

Disney paused a coronavirus vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida once Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation restricting those rules in workplaces.

In its statement to the Washington Post Saturday, the Disney company told the outlet it believed its “approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one.”

However, Disney “will address legal developments as appropriate,” the statement read.

According to the Post report:

Under the legislation passed in a special session last week, Florida companies are barred from mandating that all employees get vaccinated, and instead must allow workers to “choose from numerous exemptions,” according to a statement from DeSantis. Among the justifications for exemption are “anticipated future pregnancy” and recovery from prior covid-19 infection. Workers may also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment — paid for by the employer — in lieu of a vaccine.

The law also called for fines at nearly $50,000 per violation for big companies and $10,000 for small businesses if a worker was fired for not complying with a vaccine order.

The Walt Disney Company previously joined other large companies in requiring workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Associated Press (AP) reported in July.

The company said “it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated,” the article read.

DeSantis on Thursday defended his actions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including his actions to effectively stop local governments from imposing fines and mandates that restrict a person’s rights.

“Some people say hey, these local governments wanted to lock down businesses, wanted to force mandates. They wanted to keep the kids locked out of school. Yeah, you’re damn right I overruled them on that,” he said during a news conference in Brandon, Florida, where he signed the legislation to protect residents from losing their jobs over forced vaccinations by their employers.

