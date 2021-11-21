Disney paused a coronavirus vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida once Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation restricting those rules in workplaces.

In its statement to the Washington Post Saturday, the Disney company told the outlet it believed its “approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one.”

However, Disney “will address legal developments as appropriate,” the statement read.

According to the Post report:

Under the legislation passed in a special session last week, Florida companies are barred from mandating that all employees get vaccinated, and instead must allow workers to “choose from numerous exemptions,” according to a statement from DeSantis. Among the justifications for exemption are “anticipated future pregnancy” and recovery from prior covid-19 infection. Workers may also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment — paid for by the employer — in lieu of a vaccine.

The law also called for fines at nearly $50,000 per violation for big companies and $10,000 for small businesses if a worker was fired for not complying with a vaccine order.

The Florida Legislature and my administration are committed to protecting Florida jobs. Today, I signed legislation protecting the right of Floridians to earn a living and to make health decisions for themselves. pic.twitter.com/rGnutyg8aH — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 19, 2021