Donations from all over America have poured in for the victims of the tornadoes in Kentucky, but many of them have come from people in the state.

On Tuesday, 20 school buses departed the Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Nichols Bus Compound bursting with donations from its Stuff the Bus project, WAVE reported.

Two additional buses were ready for drivers and JCPS workers there to help load and unload.

“THANK YOU! We are feeling all of the feels and then some. Thanks to your incredible generosity, we filled not one bus, but 20 buses full of items to support those impacted by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky. The compassion of this community is unmatched,” JCPS said in a social media post.

Photos showed the school buses filled to the brim:

🎉 THANK YOU! We are feeling all of the feels and then some. Thanks to your incredible generosity, we filled not 1️⃣ bus,… Posted by Jefferson County Public Schools on Friday, December 17, 2021

A warehouse in Bowling Green was supposed to take the donations, but it was also full thanks to the support shown for neighbors.

JCPS sent everything to Glendale where the items were delivered to the people in need.

More pictures showed the parade of yellow buses driving in to Glendale on their special mission:

The Green River Regional Education Cooperative asked if we had a facility that could serve as a holding site for… Posted by Hardin County Schools – Kentucky on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Lesia Woods, who works as a bus driver, explained it did not take a lot of consideration to make the journey, even if it was during their winter break.

“We’re on vacation right now, we don’t have to be here, but we wanted to come out, because that’s what we feel we need to do to help the community,” Woods told WAVE.

The tornadoes and severe weather tore through western Kentucky and nearby states late on December 10, Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, a bus driver going to Glendale, named Bruce Dyer, told WAVE he was proud to see so many citizens helping the victims.

“Everybody decided to show up today and lend a helping hand,” Dyer said of their support. “We’re all brothers and sisters, and it’s just a great gesture to help somebody in need.”