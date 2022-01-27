A full 83 percent of Americans feel the coronavirus pandemic will only be over when the virus mutates to become a “mild illness” or humans build an immunity – which could be never – an AP-NORC poll released Thursday reveals.

The survey was conducted between the 13th-18th of January 2022 by AP-NORC, consisting of 1,161 adults. It found most Americans are still very concerned about coronavirus, with only 15 percent of those polled saying they’ll consider the pandemic over when coronavirus is largely eliminated.

Despite scientists suggesting Omicron is a milder variant of coronavirus when compared to previous strains, 65 percent of Americans are now suggesting they wear face coverings around other people, and 64 percent say they are often avoiding large groups of people, which is an increase from the 57 percent of people who said the same for both in December 2021.

Another 60 percent of Americans are also saying they are regularly avoiding non-essential travel a seven percent increase from December 2021.

A total of 59 percent of Americans also firmly believe it is vital they are vaccinated against coronavirus – regardless of their age or health status – to be able to participate in public activities.

This number however drops by 12 percent with 47 percent of Americans who believe it is essential they get the booster shot additionally to the double jab course.

Americans do become less cautious in regards to their children with just 37 percent of parents considering it essential that their children are vaccinated before society returns to normal.

The results come from the Chicago-based National Opinion Research Center (NORC).

Participants were selected from NORC‘s probability-based ‘AmeriSpeak Panel’ which is said to be representative of the entire U.S. population – however, those surveyed (1,161 people) are only a tiny representative fraction of America’s 325 million population.