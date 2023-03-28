Kentucky Gov. Vetoes Ban on Medical Transitioning of Minors

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a ban on medical interventions meant to transition minors.

Senate Bill 150, which would have protected children from medical interventions like puberty blockers and surgeries meant to change their sex, was vetoed by Gov. Beshear last week. The bill also would have prevented teachers from sexual orientation or gender identity.

He explained his opposition to the legislation, citing the high suicide rate among youth who identify as transgender and remarking. “My faith teaches me that all children are children of God and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky.”

Sean Southard, a spokesman for the Kentucky GOP, slammed Beshear, charging “Andy Beshear thinks it’s okay for children to have access to life-altering sex change surgery and drugs before they turn 18.”

The bill was originally passed with high enough margins to overturn a veto. It passed in the State Senate by a vote of 30 to 7, while the House voted in favor of it by a margin of 75 to 22.

Meanwhile, other states have taken action to defend children from transgender medical interventions.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

The effort to defend children sparked protests both in support and against the legislation, with one video from Breitbart News capturing a confrontation between the two opposing sides.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an emergency regulation on medical interventions, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change operations, that seek to change a patient’s sex.

He also established a hotline where members of the public can report the use of so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com