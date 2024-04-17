Watch: Coast Guard Rescues Pregnant Woman from Disney Cruise Ship

A dramatic cruise ship scene was captured on video by witnesses who were stunned to see a pregnant woman being airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

In footage described as “harrowing” by the New York Post, the mom-to-be can be seen being rescued from a Disney cruise ship on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency.

WATCH: US Coast Guard swoops in to airlift a pregnant woman who was having a medical emergency on a Disney cruise ship.https://t.co/5gmhbAdtAu pic.twitter.com/ll3y9o9Uf5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2024

The ship was stopped in the Atlantic Ocean about 180 miles northwest of Puerto Rico when the woman had to be airlifted while suffering complications, although it is unclear if the complications were related to her pregnancy.

“Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a communication from the Disney Fantasy Monday morning requesting medevac assistance as the cruise ship was transiting 260 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” the USCG said.

USCG’s Air Station Miami also deployed an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft “to rendezvous with the cruise ship,” the Post reported.

“Once on scene, the Coast Guard Jayhawk aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship, who prepared a rescue basket and litter to safely hoist the patient and cruise ship doctor aboard the aircraft,” the agency said in a statement.

“Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required,” said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens. “This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter.”

The USCG’s San Juan operations unit leader, Ensign Michael Riccio, praised his crew and said he was “glad everything came together to help this passenger.”

“The competency displayed by the Disney Fantasy crew and the Coast Guard personnel and units involved made all the difference,” he said.

The woman’s current condition has not been made publicly available.