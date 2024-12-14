The mother of the suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s brutal killing reportedly spoke with federal investigators the night before her son was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Officials with the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force questioned Luigi Mangione’s mother, Kathleen Mangione, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Sources told the outlet that investigators had received a tip from San Francisco law enforcement regarding a missing persons report the Mangione family had filed in November.

Mangione was charged with murder after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York City on December 4, Breitbart News reported.

The Post article continued:

Police tipped off the feds after they recognized the 26-year-old’s face in surveillance images put out by the NYPD after Thompson, 50, was gunned down last week – but his mother wasn’t completely confident that was actually her son in the images. The accused gunman, however, was taken into custody the following morning at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s before the feds could notify the NYPD of the exchange, according to sources.

When his mother alerted authorities to his disappearance, she reportedly said she had not spoken to him since July and did not know his whereabouts. It is believed her son went to Asia alone for a few months:

Mangione reportedly suffered “debilitating pain” and had back surgery in 2023, according to Breitbart News.

Following his arrest, the suspect screamed at reporters when he was escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse on Tuesday, per Breitbart News:

He then screamed and said either, “It’s completely unjust” or “It’s completely out of touch.” Mangione continued, claiming it was “an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It’s lived experience!” He appeared to step aside and give officers some resistance as he screamed, but they quickly redirected him and pushed him through the courthouse door.

When he was taken into custody, Mangione reportedly had a handwritten note that read, “These parasites had it coming,” the outlet reported on Tuesday.