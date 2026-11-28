The family of a young man in Pennsylvania said he died suddenly after running the Philadelphia Marathon over the weekend.

Anthony Ellis’s father, Ernie Ellis, said his son passed away late Tuesday evening. Because he was an organ donor, his father said his son’s kidneys would be shared with patients who needed them, NBC Philadelphia reported Friday.

“At 9:19 pm on November 24th 2026, the perfect son, perfect brother, and perfect person passed on. Heaven gained another angel. God needed another warrior! Anthony Ellis is, and was, a man of God,” Ellis wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Anthony collapsed at the end of the Philly marathon from a sudden cardiac event caused by rhabdomyolysis in his calves. Despite immediate emergency response, his brain was unable to receive the oxygen it needed for far too long,” he continued:

We have been able to find some peace in knowing that his watch had tracked his distance over 26.2 miles, so Anthony knew that he had ran his goal. He was checking in with us on text throughout the race. He had also been running with friends. And while checking in with each other about their current states as they pushed towards the end, Anthony was feeling good. What happened later, and its effects on Anthony, was so sudden that he wouldn’t have experienced, or been aware of, anything more going on. That has been another source of peace.