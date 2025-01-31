ICE Conducts Raid at Philadelphia Car Wash, 7 Illegal Aliens Arrested

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted a raid at a car wash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and arrested and detained seven illegal aliens who had been working there.

After receiving reports of allegations that workers at Complete Autowash “were being subjected to labor exploitation,” ICE agents carried out a “worksite enforcement operation” on Tuesday, according to a press release from ICE. The operation conducted by ICE at the car wash comes as President Donald Trump issued several executive orders to address illegal immigration and security at the southern border.

Brian McShane, the acting Field Office Director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Philadelphia, explained that they “were able to apprehend individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States.”

As a result of ICE’s raid on the car wash, they “interviewed and arrested seven illegal aliens for immigration.” Out of the seven illegal aliens, six were from Mexico and one was reportedly from the Dominican Republic, according to the press release.

“The successful execution of this worksite enforcement operation underscores our determined commitment to national security and public safety,” McShane said in a statement. “We were able to apprehend individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States. These operations highlight the dedication and diligence of our officers and agents in protecting our communities from potential threats by enforcing immigration laws in accordance with U.S. laws and Department of Homeland Security policies.”

One eyewitness explained to Fox29 that ICE agents came and “took everyone away.”

Another person told the outlet that ICE should remove illegal aliens who “are hurting us” and “causing terror” and “killing people.”

Shaena Crespo, who lives a few blocks away from the car wash, said, “the ones that should be removed are the ones that are hurting us. The ones that are causing terror that are killing people. These undocumented people I don’t think they should bother them they should help them.”

During a recent press briefing, after a reporter asked “how many” illegal aliens had a criminal record, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that all illegal aliens in the United States are criminals “because they illegally broke our nation’s laws.”

“All of them because they illegally broke our nation’s laws, and therefore, they are criminals, as far as this administration goes,” Leavitt answered.

Breitbart News’s John Binder previously reported that, under the Biden administration, the millions of illegal aliens that reside in the U.S. cost “taxpayers more than $150 billion annually.”

The mass inflow of illegal aliens under the Biden administration led to an increase in housing costs for American citizens, and a reduction in wages for American workers, as businesses were hiring migrants for low wages.