Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston reportedly arrested a Guatemalan national charged with child rape who had been released by a district court back into the community.

Stivenson Omar Perez-Ajtzalan, who has been living in the United States illegally, was apprehended after allegedly being released by the Lawrence District Court following his arraignment on aggravated child rape charges, according to a report by Fox News.

The outlet’s correspondent, Bill Melugin, said in a Thursday X post that sources informed him “the Lawrence District Court released him into the community without any heads up to ICE & before ICE could file a detainer.”

“Victim is age 9 or below,” Melugin added. “Massachusetts continues to be the only state I’ve seen in my coverage that frequently releases aliens not only charged with child rape, but aggravated child rape, without any notice to ICE.”

On Thursday, ICE Boston announced that the agency had arrested the 19-year-old illegal alien, who was arraigned December 20, 2024, on felony charges of aggravated rape of a child with a ten-year age difference. The charges are still pending.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said Perez-Ajtzalan “entered this country illegally and victimized a Massachusetts child ten years his junior.”

“Not only did Perez display a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, he sexually assaulted a child,” Hyde added. “He came to this country to do harm, and now he must be made to face the consequences of his actions.”

“ICE Boston will remain dedicated to our mission of protecting public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from New England,” Hyde concluded in her statement.

Perez-Ajtzalan was arrested on January 30, ten days after President Donald Trump was sworn into office to serve his second term in the White House.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan slammed Massachusetts’ policies on illegal immigration and sanctuary cities during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month, proclaiming, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me.”

This came after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) said in November that the police in her state would “absolutely not” help federal agencies deport migrants if President Trump where to move forward with mass deportations.

Healey, however, changed her tune earlier this year, saying Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, despite a 2017 ruling that severely limits law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE.

