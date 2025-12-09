President Trump Rejects Somali Migrants Who Marry Their Siblings

President Trump took an indirect shot at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who allegedly married her brother, as he spoke with Politico’s Dasha Burns.

During the interview with Burns, President Trump began speaking about how successful the Venezuelan immigrant community is in Doral, Florida, and Burns then asked, “And are those the kind of immigrants that you do want to see in America?”

Trump readily agreed, but then quickly veered off about some he doesn’t want to see in the U.S., and without naming her, took a shot at Somali migrant and Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“Uh, well, they … well, [Venezuelans] certainly contribute,” he said. “Yeah, I want to see people … yeah, I want to see people that contribute.

But he immediately added:

I don’t want to see Somalia. I don’t want to see a woman that, you know, marries her brother to get in and then becomes a congressman and does nothing but complain. All she does is complain, complain, complain, and yet her country’s a mess. You know, it’s, uh, one of the worst in the world. Uh, let her go back, fix up her own country.

WATCH:

The story of Omar’s reported marriage to her brother is long and convoluted.

As Breitbart News reported, in July of 2019, a report at Powerline revealed that Omar was permitted to migrate to the U.S.A. in the mid 1990s as a P-3 refugee, meaning she was allowed in based on being related to someone who was already allowed into the country as a resettled refugee.

At the time Ilhan Omar claimed P-3 status, she said she was a member of an “Omar” family that had already been re-settled in the states. Based on that claim, she was given the green light to move here.

But officials eventually discovered that the program was mired in fraud. So much so that the P-3 program was later ended by the George W. Bush administration after it was found that Somalis widely lied about to whom they were related to get into the U.S. The State Department soon began requiring DNA testing to prove relationships and stopped relying on the fraudulent claims of the migrants.

Indeed, officials eventually realized that 87 percent of the people filing for P-3 status were lying about being related to a refugee already in the U.S.A.

The Bush administration became worried that Islamic terrorists were abusing the program to gain entry to the country.

There have been many rumors about Omar, her immigration status, and her various marriages. An FBI investigation into the claim that Omar married her own brother in order to maintain her immigration status was launched in 2020. The FBI investigation came on the heels of an extensive look at the case by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which ended up being unable to determine whether or not she had illegally married her brother.

In November, Trump said that if Omar really did flaunt U.S. immigration laws by marrying her own brother to trick the system, she should be deported.

