Almost eight-in-ten of the migrant truckers who have been busted for not speaking English got their licenses from just ten states, a new study reveals.

Texas, Florida, and Ohio each sit in the top five of the worst offenders, according to American Truckers United (ATU), showing that this is not just a blue state problem.

The ten states from the largest number of violators to the fewest, includes Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Washington, and Colorado. These states account for 77 percent of all violators who have been cited by federal and state officials.

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ATU added that the four worst states include Texas, with 29 percent of all violators, California with 14 percent, Florida with ten percent, and Illinois with seven percent.

Of note, Florida does not hand out commercial trucker licenses to illegal migrants and any migrant who gets a CDL license there is verified as a legal foreign resident by DHS. In addition, starting late last year, Texas began pulling CDLs from illegal migrants and has begun the long process of purging them from the system. But it takes time to do this.

Enforcement is also not living up to its claims.

The group also pointed out that these illegal truckers may not be feeling the impact of law enforcement just yet as the group has found instances where migrants are told that their right to drive is revoked in one state via an “out of service order” only to see them simply move to another state and keep on driving.

Worse, these out of service orders have no teeth because the drivers are not arrested, their trucks are not impounded, and their companies are not sanctioned.

The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up the pressure, though, and took to social media this week to proclaim that “If you are in this country illegally you should NOT have a Commercial Driver’s License.”

ATU went on to point out that of the most current fatal crashes perpetrated on America’s highways were committed by truckers licensed by just seven states. Out of fifteen fatal crashes and 29 fatalities involving migrant CDL drivers since last year, 11 deaths were caused by CDL holders licensed in California, six each were licensed by Illinois and New York, and three were licensed by Ohio.

The group added that these stats come from media stories where the CDL holder’s immigration status was reported and the group says that there are at least 20 other crashes with fatalities that also belong on the list.

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