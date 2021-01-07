Venezuelan Socialist Leaders Celebrate D.C. Chaos: ‘We Will Triumph!’

Venezuelan socialist officials working under dictator Nicolás Maduro celebrated the chaos in Washington, DC, on Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol building, allegedly to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As members of Congress met in the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results and declare Joe Biden the president-elect, a crowd of people identified as supporters of the president broke into the building, prompting a lockdown and evacuation of some personnel.

Congress certified the election results early Thursday morning, reconvening after Capitol police restored order. Biden received 306 electoral votes, while Trump received 232.

An official statement from the Venezuelan government condemned the “political polarization and the spiral of violence” in the U.S. while asserting the country was experiencing the chaos it “generated” in other countries via foreign intervention.

*#COMMUNIQUÉ* | Venezuela expresses its concern over the violent acts taking place in the city of Washington, USA; condemns the political polarization and hopes the people of the US can open a new path towards stability and social justice. pic.twitter.com/d8ZwvTvZb8 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) January 7, 2021

Diosdado Cabello – believed to be Maduro’s second-in-command, a U.S.-sanctioned drug lord, and Venezuelan state television host – derided the events as a “disaster” via Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’ll be brief: America, what a disaster. We will triumph!” he wrote.

Seré breve: EE.UU., que desastre. Nosotros Venceremos!! — Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) January 6, 2021

On his talk show, Con el mazo dando (“Hitting with the Mallet”), Wednesday, Cabello contrasted the behavior of the Capitol police toward the rioters with those of the police in dealing with riots that erupted after the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died during an altercation with police. Cabello claimed, contrary to video evidence, that Capitol police allowed protesters to enter the building and run amok. In response to left-wing rioters, Cabello asserted that U.S. police “deployed a whole security and repression device to control the peaceful protesters.”

Winston Vallenilla, a pro-Maduro Venezuelan lawmaker, derided the United States’ “imperial hegemony” and asserted that the chaos in the capital was America’s own bad behavior coming back to haunt it. He further asserted the protest showed President Donald Trump’s “contempt” for the U.S. Constitution.

“Those who mess with Venezuela are ruined! All the evil they have done to the world with their Imperial hegemony was returned to them,” he wrote. “TRUMP has made clear the disdain he has for his constitution and his people, generating death and chaos in his own land.”

Vallenilla included photos of the rioters at the capital. One image showed a shirtless rioter wearing war paint and a horned hat while carrying an American flag.

El que se mete con Venezuela 🇻 ¡SE SECA! Todo el mal que le han hecho al mundo con su hegemonía Imperial🇺🇸 Se les devolvió. TRUMP ha dejado en claro el desprecio que tiene por su constitución y su pueblo, generando la muerte y el caos en su propia tierra. OEA, GRP DE GRIMA? AloO pic.twitter.com/O4M7Bk94Kx — Winston Vallenilla (@vwinstonv) January 6, 2021

Maduro himself retweeted Vallenilla’s comments.

Despite offering the U.S. sanctimonious reproaches for the tumultuous election and its aftermath, the Maduro regime has overseen the total eradication of democratic rule in Venezuela, using the military to maintain power while purging dissidents and holding sham elections.