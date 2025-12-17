Far-left President of Colombia Gustavo Petro, still reeling from conservative President-elect José Antonio Kast’s sweeping victory in Chile, called Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro a dictator in yet another unhinged rant at Kast.

The incident marks the first time Petro publicly refers to Maduro as a dictator.

“Maduro is a dictator because he concentrates power,” Petro wrote on social media before claiming that “there is no evidence in Colombia that he is a drug trafficker. That is the U.S. narrative.”

“Kast is the son and believer of the Nazis. He belongs to the German generation that fled Germany not to save themselves from Hitler but to save themselves from Hitler’s defeat, which is very, very different,” he continued.

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president ever and an avid pro-cocaine advocate, appears to have been greatly affected by the results of Chile’s 2025 presidential runoff election. On Sunday, Kast, a 59-year old conservative politician and former lawmaker, became elected as the next president of Chile. The conservative President-elect obtained 58.16 percent of the votes and won in all of Chile’s 16 regions (states).

Petro reacted to the sweeping conservative victory in Chile by unleashing a series of unhinged insults against Kast, accusing him of being a “Nazi” and the “son of Hitler,” stressing that he would never shake hands “with a Nazi or a Nazi’s child.”

The Colombian President’s barrage prompted Chile’s outgoing leftist government to elevate a formal note of protest against the Colombian government, with Chilean government officials demanding respect for the nation’s democracy and electoral decisions.

Chile’s formal response appears to have not deterred Petro from continuing to insult and levy unfound “nazi” accusations against Kast.

The Colombian president issued his latest “nazi” accusation against Kast in response to Colombian journalist Patricia Janiot, who asked “Why is it that Gustavo Petro has no qualms about calling Chile’s president-elect José Antonio Kast a Nazi and a fascist, yet remains silent and afraid to call Nicolás Maduro a narco-dictator and usurper of power?”

“President Petro forgets that his friend Nicolás stole the election, while Chile’s next president won by a wide and decisive margin that must be respected even if he does not like the result,” Janiot continued.

In reality, and contrary to Petro’s claims that Nicolás Maduro being a drug trafficker is a “U.S. narrative,” U.S. courts indicted the Venezuelan socialist dictator on multiple narco-terrorism charges in 2020 and is actively wanted by U.S. authorities.

Maduro stands accused of being a leader, if not the leader of, the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation run by top members of the Venezuelan regime and the nation’s military. In August, shortly after the United States doubled its boundy on Maduro to $50 million, Petro offered his support to Maduro in the event of a purported “U.S. intervention” in Venezuela.

Over the past months Petro has fiercely opposed the U.S. military’s ongoing actions against drug traffickers in the Caribbean, accusing President Donald Trump of allegedly committing “murder” through the strikes against drug-laden vessels.