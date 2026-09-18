A former Venezuelan mayor forced into exile was abruptly detained by regime security forces hours after returning to his country, then released shortly afterwards following numerous calls for his immediate liberation.

Javier Oropeza is the 53-year-old former mayor of the city of Torres, Lara, and one of the many dissidents of the Venezuelan socialist regime who were forced into exile during the authoritarian rule of dictator Nicolás Maduro. Oropeza fled with his family and children to Spain in 2024 amid the deadly repressive wave unleashed by Maduro in the aftermath of that year’s sham presidential election.

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The former mayor recounted in an interview this year that he and his family had been the target of numerous threats from the Maduro regime. Oropeza stressed during the interview that, days before the election, Maduro had publicly accused him of being a “fascist” for opposing his rule. After he fled, the Maduro regime removed Oropeza from his democratically elected position and replaced him with a member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). The socialist regime also accused the now-former mayor of “treason” and “omission” for not participating in the repression of local protests in Torres following Maduro’s fraudulent 2024 “victory.”

Following Maduro’s downfall in January, the former mayor and his family returned to Venezuela on Wednesday after spending over two years in exile. The Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional reported that Venezuelan police officers apprehended Oropeza on Thursday right as he was leaving after an interview with a local newspaper in the Lara capital city of Barquisimeto.

Opposition politician and former political prisoner Juan Pablo Guanipa published footage of Oropeza being taken away on social media.

“We warn that SEBIN [Bolivarian Intelligence Service] intercepted Javier Oropeza as he was leaving the El Informador newspaper in Lara. Release Javier immediately!” Guanipa wrote.

“These State terrorism practices of Chavismo must end immediately,” he continued. “Enough with the persecution, political prisoners, and kidnappings. Enough with the dictatorship!”

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Numerous Venezuelan politicians and activists, such as Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, denounced the abrupt arrest of Oropeza and called for his liberation. According to El Nacional, Guanipa presented himself before a local detention center to demand Oropeza’s release. The politician detailed that, before his arrest, Oropeza and his wife had presented themselves before a local court to sign the formal dismissal of the criminal case brought against him in 2024 — noting that the case’s dismissal is what led to the former mayor’s decision to return from exile. Guanipa further recounted that the Venezuelan regime had imposed a 15-year public office ban on Oropeza in 2025.

“He spent two years and a few months in exile. They stripped him of the mayoral office he had won by popular vote. They confiscated his assets. He decided to return to the country. He returned without any problems,” Guanipa said in video published on social media. “He went to court, where his case was dismissed, and now they’ve just arrested him. And that’s why we’re here demanding that the Bolivarian National Police release Javier Oropeza.”

Oropeza was reportedly released on Thursday night, six hours after his arrest took place. According to El Nacional, members of the Venezuelan opposition attributed the release to the “strong pressure” exerted by Venezuelan civil society. Infobae detailed that protests were registered near the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Police in the town of Carora, where Oropeza was being detained.

Guanipa published footage of Oropeza departing from a local detention center on Thursday night, and wrote, “The pressure from Venezuelans was crucial. This country is no longer willing to stay silent in the face of abuses and persecution.”

“The repressive apparatus of the dictatorship must be dismantled, and this stage of terror must come to an end,” he continued, calling for freedom for all political prisoners.

The arrest and release of former Mayor Javier Oropeza occurred just hours after the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela released a report detailing that, although repression in Venezuela has significantly reduced following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces in January, a recurrent pattern of “short-term arbitrary arrests” against activists, journalists, and other civil society members has been identified by the U.N. experts.

The mission documented at least 214 known instances of arbitrary detentions for political reasons in Venezuela between September 1, 2025, and July 29, 2026. Of the total, 94 percent occurred before the end of 2025.

Per the U.N. mission, at least 19 officials known to be involved in gross violations of human rights are still exercising key positions within the Venezuelan government or have been reassigned to new positions following Maduro’s arrest. The experts made special mention of the case of Víctor Quero Navas, a political prisoner who remained missing for almost a year before the Venezuelan regime acknowledged in May that he died while imprisoned in 2025. Quero Navas’s elderly mother, Carmen Navas, passed away in that same month after spending 16 months desperately searching for her missing son.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.