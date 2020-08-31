A fundraiser for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old black man shot in the back by police after reportedly being told to “drop the knife,” topped $2.1 million early Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe set up by Blake’s mother Julia Jackson reached over $2.1 million early Monday afternoon, just over one week after the altercation. While the incident remains under investigation, viral video shows the moments leading up to an officer opening fire, as Blake walked to a vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. An eyewitness of the incident said police instructed Blake to “drop the knife,” and the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed that a knife had been found in the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.

The Wisconsin DOJ also revealed that officers attempted to deploy tasers to subdue Blake, but both efforts ultimately failed.

Reports of Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down, being handcuffed to the hospital bed drew anger and criticism from prominent figures on the left.

“How the f**k do you handcuff Jacob Blake that you paralyzed to a hospital bed after you shot him in the back seven times?” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) asked, concluding that “you can’t reform this.”

However, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright revealed that Blake was under an active arrest warrant at the time of the incident, wanted for offenses including disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and sexual assault