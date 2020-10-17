Portland Neighborhood Residents Harassed During Overnight Protest

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, moved their march Friday night from downtown to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side. Protesters chanted, beat drums, and shined strobing flashlights into residents’ windows.
Portland protesters moved to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side Friday night and harassed people in their homes. A post on Twitter by Andy Ngo shows protesters marching through the neighborhood beating drums and shouting, “Wake up, mother f–ker, wake up!”
BLM-antifa march through a residential area of north Portland at night & shine lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/tHUHgwez6O
Alan Bings tweeted, “Antifa musical foursome “Dimwit” perform their smash hit “Paula Jones” at tonight’s #PortlandRiots after marching with their drum corps through residential neighborhoods. Hard to tell which is worse.”
Antifa musical foursome “Dimwit” perform their smash hit “Paula Jones” at tonight’s #PortlandRiots after marching with their drum corps through residential neighborhoods. Hard to tell which is worse. pic.twitter.com/RhoG4ye6gn
The late-night protest brought an elderly woman to her front porch to observe those passing by, independent journalist Maranie R. Staab tweeted.
A woman in a night robe observes as a group of protesters walk by her home in Portland, Oregon.
“Out of your home and into the street” is a common chant heard when protesters march through residential areas — with much of the ongoing protests held in s… https://t.co/0xzLCIdR4c pic.twitter.com/DFj33yaX3n
Staab also captured video from the Thursday night protest in the downtown area as a protester in a pink kiddie car took to the streets.
Thursday night in #Portland
11:46 PM // #pdx#portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/m9RGjUqlBp
Protesters started fires on the streets and burned an American flag.
