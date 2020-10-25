Protest Group Vows to ‘F*ck Sh*t Up’ in Portland Suburb

Moms United for Black Lives threatened the Portland, Oregon, suburb of Lake Oswego. The group warned, “We are going to f*ck sh*t up in Lake Oswego” in a poster distributed in the Portland area.

Moms United for Black Lives distributed flyers threatening to “f*ck sh*t up in Lake Oswego” on Sunday. Lake Oswego is one of the wealthiest suburbs surrounding the Portland area, according to SkyBluePortland.com.

“We are going to f— sh— up” BLM-antifa are promoting this event for Sunday, 25 Oct. in Lake Oswego, a wealthy suburb near Portland. #antifa pic.twitter.com/tzOXoGRyDO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2020

Residents of Lake Oswego expressed concern about the flyers in a Facebook post on the Clackamas County Crime Stoppers page.

“This poster doesn’t sound like a protest march but vandals and thugs who aren’t interested in protest, but in destruction,” Lake Oswego pub owner Kari Mitchell said in a Facebook post. “Who is organizing such an “in your face” demonstration? I am going to board up my pub on A Street and wanted to warn others!”

One responder asked, “What does this mean?

Another woman responded, “it means they don’t give a shit about BLM, they care about getting attention for themselves!!! They couldn’t give two shits about any life’s!!”

BLM protests previously erupted in Lake Oswego after Mayor Kent Studebaker responded to violent riots and protests in Portland. The mayor said, “It’s not just Black lives that matter, I think all lives matter — whether it’s Black, Asian, white, whatever,” Pamplin Media reported in August.

The Lake Oswego BLM event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.