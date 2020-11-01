Watch: Police Apologize to Residents After Protesters Bring Violence and Destruction to Portland Neighborhood 

Portland police officers pick up trash cans dumped in street of residential neighborhood Saturday night. (Twitter Video Screenshot)
Twitter Video Screenshot
Penny Starr

The Portland Police Department took to loudspeakers on Saturday night to declare another riot and apologize to residents in neighborhoods for the destruction and violence. The city has experienced almost nightly riots for months from Antifa and other anarchist elements that claim to be protesting for racial justice.

“This is the Portland Police Bureau,” a police officer said. “We apologize to the members of the Loin District and Irvington neighborhood. We apologize for this loud announcement.”

The police announced that windows at neighborhood businesses had been shattered and rioters were throwing “projectiles” at police.

Citizen journalist Andy Ngo, who has been covering the rioting, tweeted about the violence.

“Portland Police make an announcement apologizing to residents of the residential area impacted by the loud noise. Antifa have smashed out businesses & attacked people tonight. #PortlandRiots”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.