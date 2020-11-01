Watch: Police Apologize to Residents After Protesters Bring Violence and Destruction to Portland Neighborhood 

The Portland Police Department took to loudspeakers on Saturday night to declare another riot and apologize to residents in neighborhoods for the destruction and violence. The city has experienced almost nightly riots for months from Antifa and other anarchist elements that claim to be protesting for racial justice.

“This is the Portland Police Bureau,” a police officer said. “We apologize to the members of the Loin District and Irvington neighborhood. We apologize for this loud announcement.”

The police announced that windows at neighborhood businesses had been shattered and rioters were throwing “projectiles” at police.

Citizen journalist Andy Ngo, who has been covering the rioting, tweeted about the violence.

