A group of California residents came together for a pro-law enforcement rally and parade on Saturday that started in La Quinta and ended up in Palm Springs.

The Desert Sun published photos of attendees decorating their vehicles for the We Back the Blue! event that began on Highway 111.

People participate in We Back The Blue! car rally and parade to show support for law enforcement beginning on Highway 111 in La Quinta, Calif., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. https://t.co/jctdmbNbXV — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) May 9, 2021

The pictures showed cars sporting Thin Blue Line flags, American flags, and “We Support Our Police” decals.

On April 24, hundreds of people in Hawaii participated in a rally to show their support for officers with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

“Every time they step out, they put their lives on the line for you, me- for everybody. The people who don’t back the blue, I beg you not to call 911 for help because they’re assisting you when you cannot even assist them and back them up,” attendee Austin Maglinti said.

Meanwhile, a recent poll showed a majority of voters oppose reducing funds that go toward police departments, according to Breitbart News.

“The latest poll found that nearly double the amount of voters oppose reducing the funding for police departments around the country than support it,” the article read.

“The registered voters surveyed showed 62 percent believe the funds should not be moved to fund other areas. At the same time, the survey found that only 33 percent are in favor,” it continued.

On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed House Bill 286 into law to prevent the defunding of law enforcement in his state, Breitbart News reported.

“Now is the time to invest in law enforcement. We need to increase the pay of our police officers, add money in the budget for more resources, and stand by those who keep our communities safe,” said state Rep. Houston Gaines (R), who sponsored the bill.

“Because the reality is defunding the police is a radical movement that will endanger our families and our law enforcement officers alike,” he concluded.