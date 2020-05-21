Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Nueces County, Texas, is on lockdown Thursday morning after a reported active shooter was “neutralized” following an incident near the station’s north gate, the base said in a statement shared to social media.

“Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning. The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene,” the station wrote in a Facebook post.

One security force member was injured in the incident, reports CNN.

Corpus Christi police confirmed the incident in a statement shared to social media, writing: “NAS-CC is closed due to incident at one of the gates. Both gates are shut down, please avoid the area entirely.”

Texas A & M Corpus Christi is also under lockdown, the college said.

“TAMU-CC Code Blue: NAS-Corpus Christi is on lock down after a report of an active shooter. Please avoid campus and the surrounding area. If you are on campus, remain indoors and away from windows until notified that the threat has ended,” Texas A & M Corpus Christi said.

