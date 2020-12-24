Salvation Army officials in Las Vegas were shocked to find a gold coin weighing one ounce among the dollar bills and change in one of the charity’s Red Kettles.

Salvation Army of Southern Nevada Capt. Anthony Barnes told the Associated Press Wednesday that the Canadian Gold Maple Leaf Coin has not been appraised yet, but its value is expected to be about $2,000.

Barnes called it an incredible anonymous donation.

The face value of the solid gold coin is $50 Canadian, or about $39 in U.S. dollars. But the market value of the metal varies day-to-day and is much greater.

This is not the first Red Kettle donation worth more than its face value.

On December 10, an anonymous donor dropped a diamond ring worth $6,000 into a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Tennessee, and earlier in December, an anonymous donor placed $1,600 in cash in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Minnesota.

The nationwide boost in generosity comes at a time when the charity is worried that donations will sink due to fewer people out shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, therefore lessening the chance someone will drop money into a Red Kettle outside a retail center.

The Salvation Army is encouraging more people to donate online this year to make up the difference, with a goal of raising $10 million by December 31.

To donate or volunteer, visit the Salvation Army’s website.