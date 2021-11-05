A 13-year-old Jacksonville girl with a goal of eventually holding job fairs for homeless individuals is hosting her second annual coat drive for homeless members of the community.

Hannah Hall’s endeavor to help reduce homelessness started with a car ride through Jacksonville, according to News 4 Jax.

“I saw a lot of homeless people,” Hall told the outlet. “And something in my heart told me that I had to help all the homeless people I saw.”

The drive served as the impetus for Hall’s mission, prompting her to organize a coat and mask drive last fall for the homeless people of Jacksonville, according to News 4 Jax. She has taken her mission a step further by recently establishing her own non-profit called Hannah’s Hope House, News 4 Jax previously reported.

“My goals are to prevent homelessness in the early stages,” Hall said. “I want to host job fairs so that people who are homeless can get a job so they can help themselves.”

Hall is in middle school and plans to continue serving the community once she is an adult by becoming a police officer.

“If I was a police officer, I would go out and help people I see on the streets,” Hall told News 4 Jax. “Because some people are very mean to homeless people.”

Hannah’s noble work last fall collected and distributed roughly 300 coats that were either new or “gently used” for those in need, News 4 Jax reports. She also provided hundreds of masks for the homeless community. Hall’s goal for this year’s coat drive is to top her impressive numbers from last year.

🗣 Save the Date for our Annual Coat, Mask & Sock Drive on November 6th & 7th and November 13th & 14th at All People International Church, 1993 West Edgewood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208. Time: 2pm-5pm Posted by Hannah’s Hope House on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Hannah is again collecting coats and masks, but she is adding socks to her collection list, per News 4 Jax. The outlet reports that socks are among the most requested items in homeless shelters.

She is again requesting new and “gently used” coats for her collection, but masks must be new, according to News 4 Jax.

Donations can be made at All People International Church in Jacksonville from 2:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. November 6-7 and again on November 13-14.