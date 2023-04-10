Missing Texas Woman Found Alive in Jeep Submerged in Lake

Sheriff’s deputies in Texas found a woman, who had been reported missing, alive in a Jeep that was submerged in water on Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post that deputies had helped recover a submerged Jeep from Lake o’ the Pines in Marion County, Texas, on April 7, discovering in the process that “a person was still in the vehicle and moving.”

According to the post, the Sheriff’s Department was first alerted when a fisherman reported seeing the vehicle near a boat ramp

In one of the photos posted by the Sheriff’s Department, the woman can be seen being pulled to safety aboard a small boat.

“With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged jeep,” the post read. “EMS responded to the location and transported the female to a local hospital.”

POWERFUL: Dramatic Video Shows Moment Miami Cops Rescue 3-Year-Old from Submerged Car:

Miami-Dade PD/BODY CAMS+/TMX

The Sheriff’s Department noted that the woman had been listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

KIRO 7 noted Longview is roughy 30 miles away from the lake.

The department indicated to KSAT that it isn’t known how long the vehicle had been submerged.

In August, as Breitbart News noted, firefighters rescued a woman whose vehicle had been trapped in a sinkhole. The firefighters were assisted by bystanders who had tried to prevent the woman’s car from becoming fully submerged in water while she waited for first responders to arrive.

WATCH: El Paso Firefighters and Good Samaritans were able to pull a woman out of her car before the vehicle was swallowed up by a sinkhole on Gateway South and Yandell. Video courtesy: Spa Auto Collision

DETAILS: https://t.co/Kolp2sT7vw pic.twitter.com/RC40StsTo1 — KVIA ABC-7 News (@abc7breaking) August 10, 2022

Ultimately, the woman crawled to safety through her rear windshield and was taken to the hospital, having sustained only minor injuries.

In 2021, a 73-year-old Florida woman was rescued from a retention pond by sheriff’s deputies. With the help of the deputies she managed to escape the car just before it became completely submerged, and one of the deputies even managed to retrieve her purse.