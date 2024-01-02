The Burger King worker who received a pretty lame gift for not missing a day’s work in 27 years recently made a big purchase thanks to donors’ help.

Kevin Ford, who works in the fast-food restaurant in the Las Vegas Airport, bought his own home in Pahrump, Nevada, recently with the money raised through a GoFundMe campaign, Fox Business reported Tuesday.

Images show Ford at work in the eatery’s kitchen and another shows the house he bought:

The money came pouring for the fundraiser after he shared a video of himself in 2022 celebrating his work milestone. Ford showed viewers a gift bag full of items such as a movie ticket, candy, pens, and a cup.

However, social media users were not exactly happy with the gift, according to Breitbart News. Therefore, the man’s daughter, Seryna, created the fundraiser to tell others how her father worked as a single dad to support her and another child when he was granted custody of them 27 years prior.

She said he kept working at the restaurant for the health insurance coverage, but the time was coming for him to retire and he wanted to visit his grandchildren.

Therefore, she asked other people to help make that trip a reality.

Ford was later reunited with his family during an appearance on the Today Show in December 2022:

“I just want to say thank you to everybody. It’s just a dream come true,” he said at the time. Meanwhile, the donations kept growing.

“I feel like the whole world lifted me up. It’s still mind blowing. It’s still a dream every day that I hope I never wake up from,” he said.

Burger King worker Kevin Ford who never missed work in 27 years, has now received over $300,000 via Gofundme after Burger King only gave him a “goodie bag” for his perfect attendance‼️🎉 pic.twitter.com/F0Fk2WsZS7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 5, 2022

Ford reportedly received $350,000 from the fundraiser and used some to buy the home that is near Las Vegas for $177,000.

“I want to thank everyone from all around the world for what you’ve done for me. Something that I never thought would be possible for me, home ownership,” Ford said recently. He is also using some of the funds to help his daughter buy a home and will save the rest for his retirement as he continues working at the Burger King.